

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex PLC (VCT.L), a high performance polymer solutions provider, Tuesday reported profit before tax of 87.7 million pounds for the full year, lower than 92.5 million pounds in the year-ago period.



Underlying profit before tax increased 12% to 95.6 million pounds from 91.7 million pounds last year.



Net profit for the period rose to 76.2 million pounds or 87.3p per share from 73.2 million pounds or 84p per share a year earlier.



Underlying EPS was 95p compared with 83.4p last year.



Group revenue for the year increased 11% to 341 million pounds from 306.3 million pounds a year ago, helped by growth in sales volume.



Group sales volume was 8% up year-on-year at 4,727 tonnes.



The company's Board has proposed a final dividend of 46.14p per share to be paid on February 17, to shareholders on the register as on January 20.



