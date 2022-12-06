

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) reported earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $539.32 million, or $27.45 per share. This compares with $555.24 million, or $25.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $25.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $3.99 billion from $3.67 billion last year.



AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $539.32 Mln. vs. $555.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $27.45 vs. $25.69 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $25.27 -Revenue (Q1): $3.99 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.



