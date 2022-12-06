

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kroger Co. (KR) said on Tuesday it has received a request for additional information (second request) from the Federal Trade Commission or FTC as part of the regulatory review process for its merger with Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI).



Kroger said it will continue to work cooperatively with the FTC as it conducts its review of the merger, including developing a thoughtful divestiture plan. Kroger continues to expect to complete the merger in early 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.



The second request extends the waiting period imposed by the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act until 30 days after Kroger and Albertsons Cos. have substantially complied with the requests or the waiting period is terminated sooner by the FTC.



