

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L, MLB) reported fiscal 2022 adjusted operating profit of 240 million pounds compared to 29 million pounds, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 18.0 pence compared to a loss of 13.6 pence.



Profit before tax was 8 million pounds compared to a loss of 42 million pounds, prior year. Profit per share was 2.2 pence compared to a loss of 11.5 pence.



For the 52 weeks ended 24 September 2022, total revenue was 2.21 billion pounds compared to 1.06 billion pounds, previous year.



The Group recorded encouraging start to the new year with like-for-like sales growth of 6.5% in ten weeks since the end of the financial year.



