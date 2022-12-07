

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Klöckner & Co. (KCO), on Wednesday, said it has received the first coil made of CO2-minimized stainless steel from Outokumpu, the global leader in sustainable stainless steel.



Outokumpu's new Circle Green product is stainless steel with 92% lower CO2 emissions than the industry average and therefore classified in the best category (Prime) in Klöckner & Co's new categorization for stainless steel.



Klöckner stated that the Collaboration with Outokumpu enables the company to significantly expand its sustainable range of Nexigen products and services.



From 2023 onward, Klöckner and Outokumpu intend to supply larger quantities of CO2-minimized stainless steel. The processing will be provided by Klöckner & Co's German subsidiary Becker Stainless, among others. Outokumpu will be able to supply CO2-minimized stainless steel in various categories of the new categorization developed by Klöckner & Co.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KLOECKNER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de