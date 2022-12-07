

United Natural Foods (UNFI) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $66 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $76 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of $70 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $7.53 billion from $7.00 billion last year.



Looking forward, the company expects full-year net sales to be in the range of $29.8 billion - $30.4 billion.



Adjustd EPS for the year is expected between $4.85 - $5.15.



Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.04 per hare on revenue of $30.17 billion for the year.



