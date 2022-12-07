

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant (CTSH) has agreed to acquire Utegration LLC, a full-service consulting and solutions provider specializing in SAP?technology and SAP-certified products for the energy and utilities sectors. Cognizant will gain approximately 350 employees in North America and India.



Utegration serves 50+ North America-based clients in the energy and utilities sector. The company's portfolio of industry-specific custom solutions includes: Utility4U, MeterData4U, Finance4U, and LoadPlanning4U.



'Utegration has been a strategic partner for SAP in the utilities space for over a decade. They've been instrumental in delivering successful implementations and solutions for key SAP customers in the vertical,' said Lloyd Adams, President of SAP North America.



