

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, beverage alcohol maker Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA, BFB) said it now anticipates organic net sales growth in the high-single digit range for fiscal 2023 to reflect the strength of its portfolio of brands, stronger consumer demand, and the easing of supply chain constraints.



Previously, the company expected organic net sales growth in the mid-single digit range for the year.



The company said it anticipates stronger growth in fiscal 2023 despite global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.



