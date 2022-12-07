

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said the DINAMO phase III clinical trial met its primary endpoint by showing a statistically significant reduction in HbA1c, a marker of average blood sugar, with Jardiance compared with placebo for children and adolescents aged 10-17 years living with type 2 diabetes. The overall safety data was generally consistent with previous findings in adults with type 2 diabetes. A secondary endpoint from the trial showed that at week 26, Jardiance reduced fasting plasma glucose.



The company said the findings have been submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.



