

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) Wednesday announced that ENHERTU, a HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate or ADC, achieved statistically significant overall survival, reducing the risk of death by 36 percent Vs. Trastuzumab Emtansine in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in DESTINY-Breast03.



The company plans to present these results and primary results from the DESTINY-Breast02 Phase III trial at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.



ENHERTU is being jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.



The company noted that an estimated 77.4 percent of patients were alive in the ENHERTU arm at two years compared to 69.9 percent of patients treated with T-DM1. The survival benefit was consistent across all analyzed subgroups.



