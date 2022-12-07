

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$94.7 million, or -$0.31 per share. This compares with -$105.4 million, or -$0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$93.4 million or -$0.31 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.5% to $1.19 billion from $1.30 billion last year.



GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$94.7 Mln. vs. -$105.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.31 vs. -$0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.28 -Revenue (Q3): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.



