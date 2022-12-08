

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - IBM (IBM) said that it agreed to acquire Octo from Arlington Capital Partners. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.



Octo is a U.S.-based IT modernization and digital transformation services provider exclusively serving the U.S. federal government, including defense, health, and civilian agencies.



Upon the close of the acquisition, Octo's about 1,500 employees will join IBM Consulting's U.S. public and federal market organization.



The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.



