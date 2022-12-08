

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L), an oil & gas, exploration and production group, Thursday announced the appointment of Richard Miller as Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director. The effective date of the appointment will be January 1.



Miller, who holds extensive oil & gas and financial experience, is currently Interim CFO and Group Financial Controller. He has been acting as Interim CFO since April 2022 and has been with Tullow for over 11 years.



Rahul Dhir, Chief Executive Officer, Tullow Oil said, 'Richard has made a significant contribution to Tullow in his tenure and particularly during the last year as Interim CFO. He has helped drive cost discipline and capital efficiency alongside improvements in our broader finance function. He has the right mix of sector and finance experience...'



