

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings Plc. (RYA.L, RYAAY) confirmed Thursday that it has reached an agreement with Group chief executive officer, Michael O'Leary to extend his contract from July 2024 to July 2028.



The Low fares airline also said it has appointed Anne Nolan as a non-executive director with immediate effect. Nolan is a former Chair of the Irish Aviation Authority (from 2010 to 2018) and previously served as Chief Executive of the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association. She has also served on various Boards incl. the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, the Irish Medicines Board.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

