LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown (HL.L) Thursday announced the appointment of Dan Olley as Chief Executive Officer to succeed Chris Hill. Dan has been serving as CEO at dunnhumby.



The company noted that Chris will continue to support until November 2023.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de