

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs (J) said it was selected to provide the Office for Nuclear Regulation in the U.K. with specialist engineering and technical support services. The four-year framework covers the activities in new build, power generation, decommissioning and defense.



The company was named as a supplier under each of the framework's three lots, covering reactor core physics and fault studies; civil engineering and external hazards; and other engineering and technical services.



Jacobs has supported the Office for Nuclear Regulation with technical safety advice and assessment for more than 20 years.



