

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $255.47 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $187.79 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.3% to $1.86 billion from $1.45 billion last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $255.47 Mln. vs. $187.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.00 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.97 -Revenue (Q3): $1.86 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.20 - $4.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.605 - $2.655 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $9.87 - $9.97 Full year revenue guidance: $7.944 - $7.994 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LULULEMON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de