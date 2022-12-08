

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.36 billion, or $7.83 per share. This compares with $1.99 billion, or $4.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Broadcom Limited reported adjusted earnings of $4.54 billion or $10.45 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to $8.93 billion from $7.41 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $3.36 Bln. vs. $1.99 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.83 vs. $4.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $10.28 -Revenue (Q4): $8.93 Bln vs. $7.41 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.9 Bln



