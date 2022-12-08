

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $65.6 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $110.3 million, or $2.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The Cooper Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.75 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $848.1 million from $759.1 million last year.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $65.6 Mln. vs. $110.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.32 vs. $2.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.11 -Revenue (Q4): $848.1 Mln vs. $759.1 Mln last year.



