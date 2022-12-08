

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - About 56,000 cordless window shades battery packs, manufactured by Ningbo Dooya Mechanic & Electronic Technology Co., have been recalled due to risk of catching fire.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the battery packs can overheat, posing a fire hazard.



The recall involves external lithium-ion battery packs used to power cordless window blinds. The recalled battery packs are white and are approximately 10.5 inches long by approximately 1 inch in diameter. The recalled battery packs weigh about 10 ounces.



The firm has received five reports of the batteries overheating in consumer homes, one report of a battery overheating in a commercial factory, and one report of a fire in a commercial warehouse. No injuries have been reported.



The agency has asked the consumers to immediately stop using the recalled battery packs and contact the U.S. service center of Ningbo Dooya Mechanic and Electronic to obtain a free replacement battery pack. Consumers will be provided with free return shipping boxes for the recalled batteries.



The recalled product was sold at 3 Day Blinds, Budget Blinds, Blinds to Go, The Shade Store and other window treatment stores and online at Blinds.com from March 2021 through March 2022 for between $100 and $400.



