

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German real estate company Vonovia SE (VONOY) said that it intends to appoint Clara Streit as Chair of the company's Supervisory Board at the AGM on 17 May 2023.



Clara Streit will be taking over from Jürgen Fitschen who decided in November not to stand for re-election, due to Vonovia's age limit of 75.



Clara Streit (53) has been a member of Vonovia's Supervisory Board since June 2013 and has chaired the Finance Committee and been a member of the Executive and Nomination Committee since that time.



