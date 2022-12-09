

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK), a German medical technology firm, on Friday reported a rise in earnings for the fiscal 2021-22, reflecting an increase in revenue, driven by a more favorable product mix with a high proportion of recurring revenue.



In addition, the Board said it intends to propose a dividend of 1.10 euros per share, higher than last year's 0.90 euros.



For the full-year, the Jena-headquartered company reported earnings per share of 3.29 euros, higher than 2.64 euros, reported for the fiscal 2020-21.



EBIT increased to 397 million euros, compared with last year's 374 million euros. This positive growth is also attributable to stockpiling of consumables in the mid-double-digit millions range in the Chinese distribution channel.



Carl Zeiss generated revenue of around 1.903 billion euros versus 1.647 billion euros of previous fiscal.



Looking ahead, for the first quarter of 2022-23, the company said: 'The EBIT margin is expected to fall significantly short of the prior year's figure, due among other things to the widespread lockdown situation in China and a weaker product mix as well as rising operating costs.However, revenue growth for fiscal year 2022-23 is expected to be at least as high as market growth, with an EBIT margin of around 19 to 21 percent...'



