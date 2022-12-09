

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British property developer and house-builder Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) reported Friday that its first-half profit before tax dropped 2 percent to 284.8 million pounds from last year's 290.7 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 200.4 pence, down 0.6 percent from 201.7 pence a year ago.



Revenue for the period declined 1.6 percent to 1.20 billion pounds from 1.22 billion pounds last year.



The company delivered 2,080 homes, plus 251 in joint ventures, compared to 1,828 homes, plus 395 in 2021.



Looking ahead, the company said it is on target to deliver pre-tax earnings of around 600 million pounds for the year ending April 30, 2023.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BERKELEY GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de