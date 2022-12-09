

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Man Group plc (MNGPF.PK, MNGPY.PK, EMG.L) said that it will commence a new share buyback program of up to $125 million. It will run from 9 December 2022 through to 8 December 2023.



The maximum number of shares that may be repurchased under the Share Buyback Program is 78.10 million shares.



The company has appointed J.P. Morgan Securities plc to manage an irrevocable, non-discretionary share buyback program to repurchase the company's shares on its behalf, and within certain parameters.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de