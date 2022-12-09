

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - In connection with the planned capital increase of Credit Suisse Group AG, on 14 November 2022, the Takeover Board resolved the syndicate of banks will be granted an exemption from the obligation to make an offer, provided that the number of registered shares of Credit Suisse Group AG exceeding the threshold is resold within six months of the threshold being exceeded. The decision is subject to the condition that no significant influence is exercised over Credit Suisse Group AG during the period in which the threshold is exceeded.



The fee payable by Credit Suisse AG, Deutsche Bank AG, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, RBC Europe, Société Générale, ABN AMRO Bank, Banco Santander S.A., Barclays Bank, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Goldman Sachs International, ING Bank N.V., Intesa Sanpaolo, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario, Merill Lynch International, SMBC Nikko Capital Market Limited and Wells Fargo Securities shall be 30,000 Swiss francs with joint and several liability.



