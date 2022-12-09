

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) announced a clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) to evaluate the safety and anti-leukemia activity of pivekimab sunirine in combination with magrolimab in patients with relapsed or refractory CD123-positive acute myeloid leukemia. The collaboration will be a new cohort in ImmunoGen's 802 study and will evaluate pivekimab in combination with magrolimab in up to 42 patients with R/R CD123-positive acute myeloid leukemia.



Magrolimab is a potential, first-in-class, investigational treatment designed to inhibit the CD47 protein.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GILEAD SCIENCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de