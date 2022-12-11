

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release November numbers for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Producer prices are expected to rise 0.5 percent on month and 8.9 percent on year, easing from 0.6 percent on month and 9.1 percent on year in October.



Australia will see October job advertisement data from ANZ; in September, job ads were down 0.5 percent on month.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Monday in observance of Constitution Day and will reopen on Tuesday.



