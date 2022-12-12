

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 9.3 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 8.9 percent and up from 9.1 percent in October.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.6 percent - unchanged from the previous month and above forecasts for a gain of 0.5 percent.



Export prices fell 0.1 percent on month and added 1.1 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices dropped 2.5 percent on month and jumped 8.6 percent on year.



