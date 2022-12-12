

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland-based drug manufacturer Roche Holding on Monday announced that the Board of Directors would propose the name of Severin Schwan as the new Chairman at the Annual General Meeting in 2023.



As previously announced in July 2022, Christoph Franz has decided not to seek re-election as Chairman.



It has also appointed Thomas Schinecker as the new Group CEO effective 14 March 2023.



The Board of Directors would also propose Mark Schneider, CEO of Nestle S.A., and Prof. Akiko Iwasaki, Sterling Professor of Immunobiology and Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology at Yale University, and Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, for election as new Board members at the Annual General Meeting in 2023.



Shares of Roche Holding closed Friday's trading at $40.51. up $0.04 or 0.10 percent from the previous close.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROCHE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de