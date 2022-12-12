

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch export growth quickened to the fastest pace in more than a year in October due to stronger outflows of petroleum products, machinery and equipment, and transportation equipment, figures published by the statistical office CBS showed on Monday.



Exports climbed 8.5 percent year-on-year in October, following a 2.9 percent rise in September. It was the sixth successive monthly increase.



Further, the latest rate of growth was the quickest since July 2021, when exports had risen 8.9 percent.



The nation exported more machinery, equipment, transportation, and petroleum products in October.



The volume of imports also climbed 7.4 percent in October from last year.



Citing its export radar, the CBS said conditions for exports in December were less favorable than in October, mainly because the development of real exchange rates was less favorable.



Besides this, the annual growth of German industrial production was smaller, and the opinion of Dutch and European entrepreneurs about their foreign orders was also more negative.



