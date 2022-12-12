

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group Plc (RPS.L), a professional services firm, said on Monday that it has received necessary foreign investment clearances in Australia and the UK, for its proposed merger with Tetra Tech UK Holdings Limited, an arm of Tetra Tech, Inc.



On September 26, Tetra Tech and RPS had reached a deal of cash acquisition pursuant to which Tetra Tech UK Holdings, will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of RPS.



RPS shareholders will be entitled to receive, for each RPS share held: 222 pence in cash. The deal values the entire issued and to be issued share capital of RPS at approximately 636 million pounds.



