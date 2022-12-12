

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Accsys Technologies plc (AXS.L), on Monday, announced that Rob Harris will step down as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the company to pursue new opportunities.



Rob has agreed terms with the company to stay in post until 31 March 2023. The Board will now proceed with a formal search for a successor.



Following the announcement on 3 August 2022 that William Rudge would be resigning from the role of Finance Director after 12 years in the company. To ensure business continuity, the Board stated that it will appoint an interim Chief Financial Officer in January 2023 should a permanent replacement not be available to start before William Rudge leaves Accsys.



Further to its Interim Results announced on 22 November 2022, in which Accsys reported a 30% increase in the Accoya profit per cubic meter and that it is targeting an increase in Accoya sales volumes by 50% in H2, Accsys confirms there is no change in its current outlook.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de