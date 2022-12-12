Zedge, Inc.: Zedge Enables Monetziation of GuruShots Player's Photos in Zedge Marketplace

Introduces simple-to-use integration enabling GuruShots players to become content creators and sell their photos on Zedge's marketplace

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a leader in building marketplaces and games around digital content that enable self-expression, today announced the availability for GuruShots players to sell their photos in Zedge's marketplace.

"Enabling GuruShots players to monetize their photos in the Zedge marketplace is one of the strategic synergies we identified when acquiring GuruShots," said Jonathan Reich, CEO of Zedge. "Providing GuruShots players with a simple way to monetize their content in Zedge is a significant first step towards realizing this synergy. We are also supporting the rollout of this new feature with dedicated marketing initiatives. Over time, we will continue to evolve this new feature to make it seamless for GuruShots players to build a 'Creator Economy' business in Zedge's marketplace.

"GuruShots players upload approximately 1 million high-quality photos monthly across various competitions with the goal of ultimately becoming a 'Guru.' By providing a path for these photographers to sell their content in Zedge's marketplace, we see the opportunity to expand the number of items for our users to choose from and potentially drive higher rates of overall user growth. I look forward to seeing how these synergies play out over time."

Zedge's marketing on GuruShots focuses on converting GuruShots players into Zedge Premium marketplace sellers. Some of these initial tools include an easy prompt to explore selling, pre-approval to sell in Zedge's marketplace, making it easy to upload content, including the ability to offer photos as NFTs. Future updates will include the ability for GuruShots players to have relevant photos which they uploaded to GuruShots automatically appear for sale in their Zedge Premium accounts, making the process even more seamless.

Zedge builds marketplaces and games around digital content that people use to express themselves. We monetize our user base through advertising, subscriptions, and a virtual token-based economy. Our leading products are the GuruShots photography game and Zedge's freemium digital content marketplace, which today offers mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds. The synergy between the game and the marketplace unlocks additional engagement and enables our community to earn money from their artwork. We also own Emojipedia, a website that is the leading source of information about emojis. In July 2022, we served more than 40 million users. For more information, visit https://www.investor.zedge.net

