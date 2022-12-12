

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) said the company is completing transformation to a pure-play rental business with the sale of Komatsu earthmoving distributorship in the state of Louisiana. H&E signed a definitive agreement to sell Komatsu earthmoving distribution business to Waukesha-Pearce Industries. H&E will also assign to WPI the outstanding lease on its distribution facility in Bossier City, Louisiana.



'This final step will allow us to sharpen our focus on the higher margin rental business as we continue our evaluation of strategic-growth opportunities in the equipment rental industry,' Brad Barber, CEO of H&E, said.



