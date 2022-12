WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Automotive retailer AutoNation, Inc. (AN) on Monday said it has inked a deal to acquire RepairSmith, a privately held full-service mobile solution for automotive repair and maintenance, for $190 million.



The transaction is expected to be closed in the first quarter of 2023.



Mike Manley, AutoNation's CEO, said: '.RepairSmith is the next step in our plan. It expands AutoNation's ability to penetrate the extensive after-sales service market and conveniently respond to our customers' needs by broadening the reach of our existing after-sales network.'



RepairSmith offers convenience of services and repairs at their home, workplace, or on-site for fleet vehicles. AutoNation will also utilize RepairSmith as a resource for reconditioning and internal services.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AUTONATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de