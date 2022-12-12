

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden on Sunday spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to underscore ongoing U.S. support for Ukraine's defense as Russia continues its assaults on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.



President Biden highlighted how the U.S. is prioritizing efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense through successive tranches of security assistance, including the December 9 announcement of $275 million in additional ammunition and equipment that included systems to counter the Russian use of unmanned aerial vehicles.



President Biden also highlighted the November 29 announcement of $53 million to support energy infrastructure to strengthen the stability of Ukraine's energy grid in the wake of Russia's targeted attacks.



Biden welcomed President Zelensky's stated openness to a just peace based on fundamental principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter. He reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to continue providing Ukraine with security, economic, and humanitarian assistance, holding Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities, and imposing costs on Russia for its aggression.



The United States on Friday announced its latest package of security assistance worth $275 million to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs.



The package includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 80,000 155mm artillery rounds; Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems equipment; Counter air defense capability; High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) Ambulances and medical equipment; Approximately 150 generators; and Field equipment.



In total, the United States has committed around $20 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's invasion on February 24.



