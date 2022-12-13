

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - S&P MidCap 400 constituent First Solar Inc. (FSLR) will replace Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) in the S&P 500, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) will replace First Solar in the S&P MidCap 400, and MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) will replace Conn's Inc. (CONN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on December 19, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.



Fortune Brands Home & Security is spinning off MasterBrand in a transaction expected to be completed December 15. Post spin-off, Fortune Brands Home & Security will have a name and symbol change to Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) and will be more representative of the midcap market space.



Conn's is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.



