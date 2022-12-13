

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - CSL Limited (CSL.AX, CSLLY) said that it has appointed Paul McKenzie as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective on 6 March 2023.



McKenzie will succeed Paul Perreault, who has decided to retire after serving 10 years in the role, and more than 25 years with the company.



McKenzie is currently serving as CSL's Chief Operating Officer. He will immediately join the Board of Directors as an Executive Director and will become CEO and Managing Director on 6 March 2023.



Perreault will step down as CEO and from the CSL Board of Directors on 6 March 2023 and he will remain with the company as a strategic adviser to assist in an orderly transition until he retires on 6 September 2023.



