

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Technologies (RTX) said that its board authorized the repurchase of up to $6 billion of the company's outstanding common stock. The new authorization replaces the company's previous program, approved December 7, 2021.



The company noted that share repurchases may take place from time to time, subject to market conditions and at the company's discretion, in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or other means.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de