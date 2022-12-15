

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) said it expects fourth-quarter earnings to be in the range of $4.25 to $4.35 per share. Included in the expected earnings range is an approximately $58 million net benefit, or $0.22 per share, related to state tax credits. In the fourth quarter of prior year, net earnings was $7.97 per share.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.41. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Nucor Corp. said its full year earnings for 2022 remains on track to exceed the record of $23.16 per share the company set in 2021.



