

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.97 billion, or $3.08 per share. This compares with $1.79 billion, or $2.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $15.75 billion from $14.97 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $15.20 - $15.75 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $11.20 to $11.52



