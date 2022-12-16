

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) revealed a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $187.2 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $193.2 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $2.49 billion from $2.27 billion last year.



Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $187.2 Mln. vs. $193.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.52 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.43 -Revenue (Q2): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.27 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.60 - $8.00 Full year revenue guidance: $10.3 - $10.45 Bln



