

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southern California Gas Company, a subsidiary of?Sempra?(SRE), said the California Public Utilities Commission has approved SoCalGas' request to track costs for advancing the first phase of Angeles Link, a proposed green hydrogen pipeline system that could deliver clean, reliable, renewable energy to the Los Angeles region.



The CPUC declared, 'the public interest is served if SoCalGas begins conducting a feasibility study of the Project immediately.'



The CPUC also asked SoCalGas to join members of the ARCHES in support of California's application for a share of $8 billion in available federal funds to support regional hydrogen hubs.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de