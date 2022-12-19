

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced Monday that Imfinzi (durvalumab) did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoints of improving overall survival in the PEARL Phase III trial as a monotherapy treatment of patients with Stage IV (metastatic) non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.



Imfinzi (durvalumab) is a human monoclonal antibody. PEARL was a randomised, open-label, multicentre, global Phase III trial of Imfinzi monotherapy versus platinum-based chemotherapy (investigator's choice) as a 1st-line treatment in patients with metastatic NSCLC.



In the trial, the two primary endpoints were overall survival in patients whose tumours expressed high levels of PD-L1 and overall survival in a subgroup of patients identified as being at low risk of early mortality using a model developed by AstraZeneca that evaluates various clinical parameters prior to treatment. The trial included centres in Asia, Europe and Australia.



The company noted that there was an improvement in overall survival with Imfinzi monotherapy, which was clinically meaningful in the subset of patients with PD-L1 tumour expression greater than 50%, a secondary endpoint.



The safety and tolerability profile for Imfinzi was broadly consistent with the known profile of the medicine, and no new safety signals were identified.



The company will share the data in due course.



Imfinzi in combination with Imjudo (tremelimumab) plus platinum-based chemotherapy is approved in the US for the treatment of Stage IV (metastatic) NSCLC based on the POSEIDON Phase III trial.



Imfinzi is being tested as a single treatment and in combinations with other anti-cancer treatments for patients with SCLC, NSCLC, bladder cancer, several gastrointestinal cancers, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, and other solid tumours.



