

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Monday after Chinese policymakers pledged to fine-tune COVID controls and boost the country's ailing property market.



In economic releases, investors await producer price inflation data for November and business sentiment survey results later in the day for further direction.



The ifo Institute's business sentiment index is forecast to rise to 87.4 from 86.3 in the previous month.



The benchmark DAX was up 73 points, or half a percent, at 13,966 after losing 0.7 percent on Friday.



Banks traded mixed, with Deutsche Bank rising more than 1 percent while Commerzbank shares were marginally lower.



Freenet AG jumped nearly 4 percent after Deutsche Bank raised its rating on the stock.



