

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 19.12.2022 - 11.00 am



- CREDIT SUISSE CUTS LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE TARGET TO 8900 (9200) P - 'OUTPERFORM' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS 888 HOLDINGS TARGET TO 150 (160) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS BOOHOO PRICE TARGET TO 65 (75) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN CUTS MARKS & SPENCER TO 'UNDERWEIGHT' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 100 PENCE - JPMORGAN PLACES NEXT ON 'NEGATIVE CATALYST WATCH'



