

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian energy company Eni SpA and energy infrastructure company Snam SpA have on Monday inked an equal joint venture to jointly develop and manage Phase 1 of the Ravenna Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Project in Italy. The agreement also includes the implementation of studies and preparatory activities for the subsequent development phases.



The Phase 1 of the Ravenna CCS Project covers the capture of 25,000 tons of CO2 emitted from Eni's natural gas treatment plant in Casalborsetti (Ravenna). Once captured, the CO2 will be piped to the Porto Corsini Mare Ovest platform and injected into the homonymous depleted gas field in Ravenna's offshore.



The planned activities will create new job opportunities, with an overall estimate of over 500 new jobs during Phase 1 of the project.



This agreement represents an example of excellence, leveraging industrial synergies to contribute to the decarbonisation of Italy's production system.



