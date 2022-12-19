

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent.



The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on December 8.



At the meeting, the RBA raised its key interest rate by a quarter-point for a third straight policy meeting, thus slowed the pace of rate hikes from a more aggressive 50 basis points previously as policymakers turned less hawkish amid expectations for slower economic growth ahead.



Australia also will see December results for the Business Confidence Index from ANZ; in November, the index score was -57.1.



Taiwan will see November data for export orders; in October, export orders were down 6.3 percent on year.



China will provide updates rate information for its one-year and five-year prime loans; previously, they were 3.65 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.



Hong Kong will release November numbers for consumer prices; in October, overall inflation up 0.3 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year.



