

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - S&P MidCap 400 constituent Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) will replace Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) in the S&P 500 and Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) will replace Steel Dynamics in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on December 22, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement on Monday.



S&P 500 constituent Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is acquiring Abiomed in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.



