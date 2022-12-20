

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK), a manufacturer of vacuum pumps, said it raised its consolidated sales outlook for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2022 to about 900 million euros from the prior outlook of 860 million euros - 880 million euros. The stabilization in the supply chains and very strong delivery performance by Pfeiffer Vacuum were drivers of the sales performance improvement.



EBIT margin expectations remain unchanged to previously provided outlook at around 14 percent for the full year 2022.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de